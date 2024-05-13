Prema Katari Gupta charged with making Center City thrive

Gupta is the second head of the Center City District and hand-picked successor of legendary founder, Paul Levy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prema Katari Gupta is only the second head of the 33-year-old Center City District.

She is the hand-picked successor of the organization's legendary founder, Paul Levy.

A second-generation Indian American, Gupta is bullish about the return to in-person work and says the state of Center City is strong, despite persistent perceptions that the downtown is now dangerous.

Gupta says police data shows crime has decreased 18% in Center City from 2019.

She is leaning into what she says is and always will be CCD's core mission-clean and safe.

Gupta says it's time to stop talking about pandemic recovery and start looking to the future and creating the Center City that Philadelphia and the region needs.

