Politicians across Delaware Valley react after Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden announced that he is leaving the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump on Sunday.

Biden said in a statement that he will "stand down."

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," he wrote in part. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Following the announcement, reactions from all over the Delaware Valley have poured in.

See the reactions of local lawmakers and politicians:

In the wake of Biden's decision, he and several others have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made," he wrote in part. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Former President Donald Trump has also commented on the decision, writing in a post on TruthSocial, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

