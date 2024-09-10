Philadelphia bars holding watch parties for presidential debate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will soon face off in their first debate of the 2024 election tonight, moderated by ABC News.

Of course, many will be watching from home, but for a more interactive experience, some want to watch it with others.

Crowds are expected to gather at the City Tap House in Philadelphia. And because it's a nonpartisan event, it's very likely that different people will be cheering for different things.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Click here for live updates on the Trump/Harris debate

"We do a lot of sports, but to do the debate, it's very different but it's exciting. It's something new," said Yasmine Harris, City Tap House's front-of-house operational manager.

Folks here have been preparing for weeks. The party is organized by several nonpartisan civic organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Philadelphia and the Committee of Seventy. Organizers say watching a debate with others is a totally different experience.

"I think it is that instant crowd reaction to see what other people are paying attention to and how they might react to it. I think it informs our impression of what we're watching. So that's a little different than if you're following along on X or Threads or something," said Lauren Cristella, the president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy.

There are watch parties organized by partisan organizations too.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and other Philadelphia Democrats will be at the Dell Music Center.

And the Philadelphia Young Republicans will be watching at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City.

And of course, college students will be studying the debate closely.

"For the first time for many students, this is the first time they're voting and so we want to impart to be engaged, to stay informed and to be a part of the political process," said David Mindich, the professor of journalism at Temple University.

Temple students are welcome to watch the debate in Annenberg Hall in the Tomlinson Theater with a discussion led by journalism and political science professors.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.