Rapper YG arrested on suspicion of DUI in Burbank after hitting curb with Lamborghini, police say

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3:48PM
According to the Burbank Police Department, the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, hit a curb with his Lamborghini and stopped in a grassy area near Olive Avenue and Keystone Street.

BURBANK, Calif. -- Rapper YG was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Burbank, police said.

No injuries were reported. Jackson's lawyer said the rapper would contest the allegations.

Police confirmed Jackson "displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication."

Jackson has since been released from jail.

No injuries were reported. Jackson's lawyer said the rapper would contest the allegations.

