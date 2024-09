Reality TV star 'Bam' Margera arrested, accused of probation violation in Pennsylvania

Reality TV star Bam Margera is back behind bars on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

Reality TV star Bam Margera is back behind bars on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

Reality TV star Bam Margera is back behind bars on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

Reality TV star Bam Margera is back behind bars on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Reality TV star "Bam" Margera is back behind bars on claims he violated the conditions of his probation.

The Chester County native pleaded guilty back in June to charges that he assaulted his brother and made threats against other family members at their home in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

Margera's attorneys say there are not any pending charges and they are working to straighten out the matter.

The 44-year-old is due in court on Monday.