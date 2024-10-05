Vigil held for fatal hit-and-run victim in Camden as new details emerge

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the Mahan family mourns the tragic loss of 41-year-old Carla Mahan, they're grateful for the overwhelming support.

"I love y'all," said her father, Carlos Mahan. "This is what lifts me up."

Loved ones held a vigil near 7th and Tulip streets in Camden, where detectives said the mother of three was deliberately struck by a vehicle and killed on September 25.

It's an agonizing thought for Carlos.

"Just imagine. It rewinds in my head. What was my last daughter's pain, and that's what hurts me," he said.

"I just couldn't believe it. I was freaking out," said her aunt, Rosella Mahan.

The driver accused of hitting Carla, 30-year-old Ajee Williams, was charged with murder and appeared in court on Thursday where more details emerged.

Williams's attorney said there is animosity between these two women because the father of Williams's children had a relationship with Mahan.

"This is the rest of her life and that one emotion, whatever it was, it's going to change her life forever," said her uncle, Angelo Mahan.

While prosecutors claim the crash was intentional, Williams's lawyer said it was accidental.

After Williams picked up her two children, her lawyer said Williams and Mahan got into a physical altercation. He said at one point, Mahan pulled out a knife, and that's when Williams tried to drive away, but hit Mahan.

However, detectives said the video shows Mahan briefly approaching the vehicle before walking towards a grassy lot, and then the vehicle went over a curb and struck her.

"Both families are hurting," said Angelo. "Her (Williams) family is probably wishing she could be with her kids, but my niece is gone."

"I just want justice," said Carlos.

Williams remains in jail and is due back in court in December.