Residents clean up after severe storms roll through South Jersey

WESTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Severe storms left a trail of damage early Friday morning in South Jersey.

Many in Westville, Gloucester County woke up to property damage.

"That's scary," said Enes Aydin of Westville.

Destruction was left behind in Westville, New Jersey from the early morning storm. Dawn Lynch said she woke up frightened around 5 a.m.

"It was hail coming down, but it sounded like someone was shooting at my house," Lynch said.

She says she ran to her window.

"You couldn't see nothing, it was just gray. You could hear it, you could hear the howl coming down, the wind, and it just happened so fast as I was looking out the window and then boom," Lynch said. "Not even seconds later my bedroom window blew in. I just immediately panicked."

But it didn't end there.

"A trampoline from the yard next door came over the fence, that's what came through the window - glass was everywhere," said Lynch.

We saw a number of snapped trees, with some taking down power lines. Others toppling on cars and damaged homes. The wind also left behind a mess.

"All the trash cans were rolling on the side of the street. I woke up to the trash man coming and I rushed out to make sure my trash was out," Nick Vipo.

In the Aydin family's backyard, the shed is a mangled mess of metal.

"Thank God this thing happened in the nighttime, we were not outside. As you can see we have a barbecue, tables and everything. Imagine if you have a barbecue outside and this thing happened," said Burak Aydin.