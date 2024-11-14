Retired NJ officer's hidden talent on display in National Museum

His patriotism on full display, a retired NJ officer is proud to see his hidden talent hanging up in a museum.

His patriotism on full display, a retired NJ officer is proud to see his hidden talent hanging up in a museum.

His patriotism on full display, a retired NJ officer is proud to see his hidden talent hanging up in a museum.

His patriotism on full display, a retired NJ officer is proud to see his hidden talent hanging up in a museum.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- A retired New Jersey officer is proud to see his hidden talent hanging up in a museum, with his patriotism on full display.

Bryan Cottrell spent 25 years in law enforcement before retiring in June as Deputy Chief of Detectives at the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. While settling into his new role with Temple University's Department of Public Safety, he learned his drawing was selected for a special exhibit in Washington DC's National Law Enforcement's Memorial Fund Museum.

"I was shocked to learn that I was selected," Cottrell said, "I'm one of 50 law enforcement officers, including retired that were selected from across the country."

He named thedrawing "Honor," and is a sketch of a black and white photo he took in a college photography class.

Cottrell says the worn American flag leaning against a tombstone represents the crossover between military, law enforcement and first responders. It's all part of a first of its kind exhibit called "Officers as Artists: The Creative Expression of those who serve."

The artwork is symbolic of how each officers use art to cope with the challenges of serving.

"I've always used art as a means of escaping that and when I come home and have a bad day, think about a case, or a job or a victim -- it gave me an outlet," said Cottrell.

Cottrell says he hopes the public can look at these works of art and see officers as humans, in hopes of creating positive interactions with law enforcement.