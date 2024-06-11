Man sentenced to prison in murder of Philadelphia freelance journalist and activist Josh Kruger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Robert Davis will spend 15 to 30 years in prison for killing Philadelphia freelance journalist and activist Josh Kruger.

A judge sentenced the 20-year-old Davis after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and related offenses on Monday.

Kruger, a 39-year-old freelance journalist and former city employee, was shot and killed at his home in Point Breeze last October.

Court documents show the two had an intimate relationship.

