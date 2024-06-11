Man sentenced to prison in murder of Philadelphia freelance journalist and activist Josh Kruger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Robert Davis will spend 15 to 30 years in prison for killing Philadelphia freelance journalist and activist Josh Kruger.
A judge sentenced the 20-year-old Davis after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and related offenses on Monday.
Kruger, a 39-year-old freelance journalist and former city employee, was shot and killed at his home in Point Breeze last October.
Court documents show the two had an intimate relationship.
RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker