Suspect in journalist's murder facing new charges in South Philadelphia SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old who is charged with murder in the killing of a journalist inside his Philadelphia home earlier this month has also been charged in a September shooting at SEPTA's Tasker-Morris Station.

Robert Davis was charged Monday with aggravated assault, VUFA and other crimes in the September 25 shooting in South Philadelphia.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. on the mezzanine level of the station.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Davis is also charged in the October 2 murder of Josh Kruger in Point Breeze.

Kruger was a 39-year-old freelance journalist and former city employee. He was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen.

Lt. Hamilton Marshmond, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said Kruger and Davis were acquaintances.

Sources say Kruger had extensive text messages with Davis. Those sources also told 6abc that drugs were found in Kruger's home.

Kruger was openly queer, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner, and often wrote about LGBTQ+ topics, as well as drug abuse and homelessness.