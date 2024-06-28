Fans from all over country enjoy 'Rocky' movie night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday night's beautiful weather made for a perfect setting to celebrate one of Philadelphia's favorites -- Rocky Balboa.

It was "Rocky Movie Night" on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

There was much more than a screening of this timeless classic, and there were also boxing lessons.

"I had so much fun, and I love it," said young Arianna.

"I wanted to be strong," added Elijah.

Fans from all over the country enjoyed the classic movie from the famed Rocky steps.

"We ran them before we sat down," said Brian Smith, from Long Island, N.Y. "You can't come here and not run the steps and take a picture with the statue."

Smith said he came from Long Island just to watch with his daughter.

"I'm really glad we're doing this together," said Smith.

Fans got to witness the city's unofficial underdog legend climb to the top and become champion.

"He's a national archive to Philadelphia," said Yvette White-Brown.

"I like the message," said Samantha Smith, from Long Island, N.Y. "It's inspiring. I'm an athlete myself. I'm on the track team so it's motivating."

Encouraging others to work hard, move forward and never give up, too.

"This is no tomorrow," said Gregg Sullivan from St. Louis, Missouri. "You have to win tonight. There is no tomorrow just like Rocky in Rocky III."