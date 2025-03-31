Ronald McDonald House started right here in Philadelphia | Made in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was made with "brotherly love" in 1974 and built to comfort families everywhere, even across the globe.

The Ronald McDonald House started right here in Philadelphia, but little do people know the idea was five years in the making.

In this week's Made in Pa., we head right down the street to West Philadelphia to the first Ronald McDonald House, which is still serving families to this day. It's all thanks to a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The Ronald McDonald House is a Philadelphia first and Pennsylvania first," said Susan Campbell, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia.

The space was right on Spruce Street in West Philadelphia.

The idea to support sick children and their families getting critical care in Philadelphia was the brainchild of Dr. Audrey Evans, an oncologist at CHOP.

"(She) saw parents sleeping on the floor in their child's hospital room with no place to stay, and the financial devastation of traveling to Philadelphia for oncology treatment and how to manage that," said Campbell. "She had a vision that she needed a house nearby where families could stay."

At the same time, Fred Hill, tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, had a daughter diagnosed with leukemia.

The Eagles began fundraising around the Hills, but the family and team wanted to do more and partnered with Dr. Evans.

"Audrey Evans came to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jimmy Murray was the GM at the time, and he said, 'What if we worked with McDonald's and sold Shamrock Shakes and use that money to build a house where families can stay when they have kids with cancer?'" explained Julie Hirshey, VP of Community Relations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"They approached their advertising partners, McDonald's, whether they would consider giving locally a quarter of every shake sold," added Campbell. "McDonald's came back and said, 'We would give you all of it if you call it the Ronald McDonald House.'"

"In the early 80s, we moved to this location. We went from seven bedrooms to 20, and then from 20 to 45, and six years ago we expanded on this location and we are now at 127 rooms," said Campbell.

The flagship house, now on Chestnut Street, is equipped with play areas, also offering tutoring for kids and their siblings, and transportation to the hospital.

Plus, a special perk from its founders: frequent visits from the Eagles.

"We go over there and do game nights with the kids, we recognize they have wonderful spaces over there where kids are going to get to play, so we have an Eagles-branded space. To have the team a part of that... and really I think it's the spirit of the Eagles then and today," said Hirshey

Dr. Evans and the Eagles set the model for the early Ronald McDonald Houses to open in other major cities.

Their mission has now expanded across the globe to nearly 400 homes.

"It's a badge of honor. It's always great to take a moment to say it all started right there," said Campbell.