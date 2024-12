Delaware State Police say the victim is a man in his 40s.

Man fighting for his life after being struck by car in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is hospitalized and fighting for his life following a crash in New Castle, Delaware.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 13 near the New Castle County Airport.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.