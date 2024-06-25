Overturned sand truck spills load, fuel on White Horse Pike ramp to Rt. 73 in Waterford Twp., NJ

WATERFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overturned sand truck has prompted a hazmat response in Waterford Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near the White Horse Pike.

The driver was injured after being trapped in the vehicle. There has been no work on his condition at this time.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

The White Horse Pike ramp (Rt 30 WB ramp) to Rt. 73 SB is closed due to the crash. Delays are expected in the area.

