Popular Chinatown restaurant still closed due to mysterious steam

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The doors are still closed at Sang Kee Peking Duck House on North 9th Street in Chinatown.

There has been some progress in the case of a mysterious steam that forced the restaurant to close last week.

Since last Friday, Henry Chow has had to turn customers away all day from his family's restaurant where he works as general manager. It's closed, not because of anything happening in the restaurant, but what's happening underneath it.

"There's old steam pipes under the city and sometimes there's issues with the steam pipe," said Chow.

READ MORE: Sang Kee Peking Duck House indefinitely closed due to electrical hazard

Sang Kee Peking Duck House indefinitely closed due to electrical hazard

An intricate steam system runs underneath Center City to help power the area. Recently, a lot of that hot steam came to the surface in front of Chow's restaurant and inside the basement of the building.

"The workers are telling me, 'Hey something's going on. It's not right,'" he said of the first warning signs.

The steam created moisture inside, causing damage and concerns about things like the electrical system and plumbing.

Philadelphia's Office of Licensing and Inspections closed the business last week, but now there's a temporary fix.

"They installed this temporary vent to allow some of this steam to get redirected," said Chow.

Now there's a search for a long-term solution and an answer on what caused the extreme steam.

"If there's a leak, the water is hitting those steam vents, which is over 200 degrees," said Councilmember Mark Squilla (D - District 1), who represents the area that includes Chinatown. His office has been helping Chow.

Squilla says Vicinity Energy is responsible for the steam power. The situation is also an issue for Philadelphia Water Department.

Squilla's office is bringing those two sides together.

"It's a couple of different factions that we're working with, but at the end of the day, I think it's our city's responsibility to get them back opened," said Squilla.

Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC) is also helping.

"Of course, we're going to help. This is a restaurant that's been around 40 years and one of the things we're trying to do here in Chinatown is preserve Chinatown and its businesses," said John Chin of PCDC.

One goal is to secure funding so that Chow can still pay his employees.

"To them, it's like, 'Hey do I need to go look for another job,'" said Chow.

Despite all the challenges, Chow is optimistic... and thankful.

"I appreciate all the people who have actually come by and done all they can," he said.

Chow will need approval from L &I to reopen. He's getting help from the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and the Action Team at the mayor's office.

Still, there's no definite date on when Sang Kee will be back open.

A lot of faithful customers hope it'll be soon.