Sang Kee Peking Duck House indefinitely closed due to electrical hazard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A restaurant in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood is facing an indefinite closure due to an electrical hazard caused by excessive steam that is plaguing its basement.

Sang Kee Peking Duck House has become a staple in the neighborhood since it opened in 1980. Henry Chow's parents own the restaurant, and he now manages the business that is especially busy this time of year.

"For me, it's mom and dad's restaurant," Chow told Action News. "But I really had to look at it from a farther lense, especially during this tough time."

Monday was the fourth day Sang Kee was closed to customers.

Chow said there have been some infrastructure issues in the past, but a couple of weeks ago things got worse.

"We started getting really, really heavy billows of steam coming through our basement walls," he explained.

Chow shared videos with Action News that show some of the steam, along with the condensation that built up as the basement grew hotter.

Chow said customers also complained about hot steam rising from the vents on the ground outside the restaurant's front doors.

On Saturday, December 7, Chow called emergency crews.

"They took a look at it and said, 'Yeah, you got a problem here.' They tried to call all the relevant agencies out here."

According to Chow, inspections were completed, but he said not much else was done to rectify the situation.

Last Wednesday, he called emergency crews back out to Sang Kee.

By Friday, Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections closed the restaurant. They placed a sign on the front doors explaining the damaged steam pipe inside had caused an electrical hazard and ruined the fire alarm.

The department said in a statement, "Various entities, including the business owner, are looking to identify the source of the steam to rectify the issue. The business owner will also need to contract with a licensed electrical and plumbing contractor to ensure that the business in is compliance with all fire and life safety codes. L &I will be able to lift the cease operations once the business comes into compliance with all fire and life safety codes."

Vicinity Energy, the company that operates the steam pipe, told Action News it is "actively working with the PWD and business owner to do a root-cause analysis."

In the meantime, Vicinity has added temporary vents to redirect the steam.

The restaurant's 30 employees are currently without work, and customers told Action News they are missing one of their favorite spots.

"We've been coming here since I was little, so it's always an option to come eat here," said Linda Scott, of Carney's Point, NJ.

Chow said he agrees with the decision to close the restaurant while the problem persists. However, without a root cause of the problem and without knowing who can help fix it, he is frustrated.

"I'm trying to stay hopeful. I was born and raised here in Philadelphia. I love the people here. I love the city. I never want to leave. And everyone has been amazing," he said. "I don't want to be a complainer. I just want to open my family's restaurant."

Chow said he had a conversation Monday afternoon with various agencies, including L &I, the Philadelphia Water Department, and Vicinity. A representative from the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation and Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla were also on the call.

Squilla told Action News he is coordinating efforts between Vicinty and the water department to find the cause of the problem.

We reached out to the water department for a comment and we are currently waiting to hear back.