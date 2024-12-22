24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Sang Kee Peking Duck House reopens after mysterious steam issue

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, December 22, 2024 2:53AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular Chinatown business forced to close due to mysterious steam reopened on Saturday.

Henry Chow, the general manager at Sang Kee Peking Duck House, says a temporary solution has allowed them to serve guests.

He also thanked local leaders and city officials for their support.

"It's really nice to see faces here again. For the last seven days, it's been me and city workers and contractors, just not the normal sight you would see in the dining room," said Chow.

Chow says there is a permanent solution to the steam issue in the works.

