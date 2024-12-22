Sang Kee Peking Duck House reopens after mysterious steam issue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular Chinatown business forced to close due to mysterious steam reopened on Saturday.

Henry Chow, the general manager at Sang Kee Peking Duck House, says a temporary solution has allowed them to serve guests.

He also thanked local leaders and city officials for their support.

"It's really nice to see faces here again. For the last seven days, it's been me and city workers and contractors, just not the normal sight you would see in the dining room," said Chow.

Chow says there is a permanent solution to the steam issue in the works.