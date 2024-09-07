Opponents of proposed 76ers arena in Center City rally at City Hall

The mayors of both Philadelphia and Camden are speaking out after the state of New Jersey put together an offer to have the 76ers move across the Delaware River.

The mayors of both Philadelphia and Camden are speaking out after the state of New Jersey put together an offer to have the 76ers move across the Delaware River.

The mayors of both Philadelphia and Camden are speaking out after the state of New Jersey put together an offer to have the 76ers move across the Delaware River.

The mayors of both Philadelphia and Camden are speaking out after the state of New Jersey put together an offer to have the 76ers move across the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to build a new arena, dubbed 76 Place, at Market East bordering Chinatown by 2031.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

"There's so much strength in numbers and it's an opportunity to be with the community," said Lindsey Farrell of Point Breeze.

Despite some resident's enthusiasm, many say the Center City proposal will hurt people who live and work in Chinatown.

"Today is another opportunity for the city itself to rise up and say no to an arena in the heart of our city," said Mohan Seshadri, executive director of the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance (APIPA).

On Saturday, opponents of the proposed Center City arena rallied at City Hall. The event focused on the detriment the arena would cause to Chinatown.

"It's really focused on money and greed and not on long-standing residents and the impact of people who are living here and businesses and a flourishing community," said Dylan O'Donoghue of West Philadelphia.

Developers had no comment on the rally.

An impact study recently released by the city shows that while the proposed arena could have economic benefits, area residents and businesses could be priced out.

The Save Chinatown Coalition hired a firm to conduct its own poll, and of the 700 people surveyed, the organization said 56% opposed the arena in Center City.

Action News also heard from some city residents who have concerns about Jefferson Hospital being so close by.

"Having an arena would kind of heighten that congestion and make it that much harder for the hospital to get the resources it needs," said Pari Pamcholy, a medical student at Jefferson.

As developers of 76 Place battle critics and work to get their arena in Center City approved, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is floating a proposal to build the arena in Camden.

He even offered the Sixers $400 million in tax credits and outlined plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development.

As for what happens next, the team says they're running short on time and will be looking at all available options.