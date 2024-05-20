  • Watch Now

Scampi is a new restaurant concept popping up at Wim Cafe on South Street

ByWendy Daughenbaugh WPVI logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 4:46PM
Scampi at Wim is a three-month residency, offering a 5-6 course tasting menu with a different theme each month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By day, Wim Cafe is all about coffee, sweets and breakfast and lunch eats.

Friday and Saturday evenings, it becomes Scampi at Wim Cafe, Liz Grothe's restaurant in the making.

It's a three-month residency where she offers a 5-6 course tasting menu with a different theme each month.

For the month of May, she's offering a Sardinian-focused menu.

For Grothe, it's a chance to drum up interest and money for her brick-and-mortar, opening just a block away in what is now Neighborhood Ramen.

For the new owners of Wim Cafe, Scampi at Wim is a win-win, allowing Grothe to introduce herself to the neighborhood while helping them create a night program at the cafe, which is connected to Yowie Hotel and gift shop.

Scampi at Wim Cafe | Instagram

Friday & Saturday evenings through July

Wim Cafe | Instagram

226 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

