Scampi is a new restaurant concept popping up at Wim Cafe on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By day, Wim Cafe is all about coffee, sweets and breakfast and lunch eats.
Friday and Saturday evenings, it becomes Scampi at Wim Cafe, Liz Grothe's restaurant in the making.
It's a three-month residency where she offers a 5-6 course tasting menu with a different theme each month.
For the month of May, she's offering a Sardinian-focused menu.
For Grothe, it's a chance to drum up interest and money for her brick-and-mortar, opening just a block away in what is now Neighborhood Ramen.
For the new owners of Wim Cafe, Scampi at Wim is a win-win, allowing Grothe to introduce herself to the neighborhood while helping them create a night program at the cafe, which is connected to Yowie Hotel and gift shop.
Scampi at Wim Cafe | Instagram
Friday & Saturday evenings through July
226 South Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147