Sentencing for convicted former New Jersey senator, Bob Menendez, delayed

Former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and his two co-defendants will not be sentenced until next year in their federal bribery case.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and his two co-defendants will not be sentenced until next year in their federal bribery case.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back until January 29.

Menendez was found guilty of federal corruption and bribery charges this summer.

The trial for Menendez's wife, Nadine, has been delayed indefinitely after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.