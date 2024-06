SEPTA bus overturns on RT. 476 in Plymouth Twp., Pa.

It happened right before 1 a.m. on Route 676 southbound at Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured after a SEPTA bus overturned on the Blue Route early Thursday morning.

Action News video shows the bus on its side in the brush off the side of the roadway.

Police are working to clear the scene.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

