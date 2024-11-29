SEPTA fare increase for subways, trolleys and buses to take effect Sunday | What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA fares are going up on subways, trolleys, and buses, beginning on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The board approved the 7.5 percent increase earlier this month, as the transit agency faces a massive $240 million budget deficit.

SEPTA released the following details about the price hike:

Travel Wallet, SEPTA Key Tix, and contactless fare on buses, subways, and trolleys increases from $2.00 to $2.50 which is the same as the cash fare. Two (2) free transfers on buses, subways, and trolleys remains but we have eliminated restrictions on direction of travel for transfers - introducing new flexibility that allows for more roundtrips on a single fare.

Single-trip fares on Regional Rail have increased to align Travel Wallet with Quick Trip pricing by Zone.

Onboard Regional Rail fares are the same no matter what time of day or day (weekday and weekend fares are the same). We have discontinued the Evening Weekday Off Peak Fare Discount.

All daily, weekly, and monthly passes remain the same price.

We moved three (3) Zone 2 stations (Overbrook, Wissahickon, and Tulpehocken) into Zone 1 bringing the total number of Zone 1 stations to 18. Customers with a weekly or monthly TransPass+ (formerly called TransPass) can access all Zone 1 stations at no additional cost.

This change supports the vision of SEPTA's Reimagining Regional Rail plan to integrate Regional Rail with SEPTA Metro and Bus.

However TransPass+ holders no longer enjoy free weekday off peak travel to/from all Philadelphia Regional Rail stations.

We also eliminated free weekday off peak travel to/from Zone 2 or higher stations for TransPass+, and Zone 1, and Zone 3 TrailPass holders.

Seniors 65+ continue to ride free.

Kids under twelve continue to ride free.

For more information on the fare plan - including a full breakdown on all increases and related modifications visit this page at SEPTA.org.

Another SEPTA rate hike avoided for now

SEPTA was also scheduled to have another 21.5 percent fare increase on January 1 but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro provided $153 million in funding to postpone that increase.

Shapiro said the $153 million can also help SEPTA avoid service cuts until he can come to an agreement on a wider transportation funding deal with state lawmakers.

Shapiro also said Philadelphia and its four suburban counties had agreed to boost their contribution to SEPTA.

The cash injection is coming from federal highway money. Shapiro said shifting the money won't jeopardize or stop any ongoing highway projects.