Several arrests made after police vehicle struck during car meetup in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several people were taken into police custody after a car meetup in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Saturday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at Torresdale and Adams avenues.

One of the drivers involved in the meetup allegedly struck an officer's car while attempting to flee the scene.

The officer was not injured, according to police.

Authorities have not said how many were arrested or whether any other injuries were reported.