String of Ring doorbell thefts under investigation in Sharon Hill, Pa.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sharon Hill police are investigating a string of Ring doorbell camera thefts over the past two weeks.

They believe juveniles are committing the crimes that are caught on camera.

A neighbor's doorbell video shows three juveniles outside a home on Woodland Avenue last Tuesday evening. One of them covered his head as he approached the house in an attempt to steal the ring doorbell camera.

Then another juvenile follows suit.

"He came and got it and just ripped right off," said Lloyd Bradley.

Bradley said he was shocked to watch this all unfold in his stored recordings that night.

"I've been here six years and this is the first time anything has ever happened," said Bradley. "I haven't had anything happen around here."

Police posted another ring doorbell video of a similar incident on Facebook, which occurred just blocks away on Spring Street.

One neighbor said luckily, his camera was not targeted.

"I'm surprised," said Antonio Atrisco. "I just bought this house like six months ago, and I wanted to move away from Philly. Now, I kind of feel like I'm back with them out here doing this stuff."

Residents said they're concerned this isn't just a prank.

"They don't want us or anyone on the block to track them or what they're going to do," said Atrisco."

Bradley recently installed a new camera for protection, but it's harder to reach.

"That camera is not that high up, but it takes a little longer to take that, and as soon as they try to cut the wires, the cops will come right away," said Bradley.

Bradley said now he looks at his camera several times a day to make sure he's safe.

Police said if you get a notification on your Ring app and you don't recognize the person on your property, call 911 right away.