Siblings speak out after their sister's murder in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jocelynn Marshall, 35, is being remembered by her siblings and her uncle as a loving mother with a heart as big as her smile.

She will also be remembered as the bond that held the family together.

The victim's sister, Breya Marshall, tells Action News, "Growing up it was me, my brother (Walter) and Jocelynn. We were always together."

Walter concurs, saying, "Whether it was good times or hard times, we always had that bond between the three of us that we really picked each other up."

It was December 19 when police arrived on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street at the apartment of Jocelynn's boyfriend.

Both victims were found inside the apartment having been shot repeatedly.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapons were recovered, and the motive has yet to be established.

"Uncalled for," Breya said. "It's hard because she didn't deserve that. She did not deserve it. She was not in the streets. She's not a negative person."

Jocelynn Marshall leaves behind two sons, ages 18 and six.

So, Breya, Walter, and their Uncle David Cottman have already made the decision to raise those boys as their own.

Breya says, "We have to pray about it, but we have to be here for everybody. For each other. Especially those boys. This is the time when it takes a village."

More than a week after the murder, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.