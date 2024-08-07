'Somewhere Over the Border' playing at People's Light Theater in Malvern

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll sing - and maybe even get out of your seat and dance to the cumbia beat!

It's a mashup of the Wizard of Oz and the challenges Latino families face crossing the U.S. Southern border with Mexico.

And it's performed by an all-Latino cast.

"I feel very proud that we're doing a show with an all-Latino cast, and everyone coming to see it is seeing themselves reflected in the story and that is so special," said Arusi Santi.

Santi is the narrator of this play and says the music is stellar, with a combination of all Latino genres of music that will uplift the audience and bring them in as part of the family.

The main character, Reina, is played by actress Isabella Campos and her story is based on the playwright's mother, who traveled from El Salvador to the U.S.

"She's courageous, she's hard-working and she's so brave," said Campos. "We all want what's best for the generation after us. We're all trying to carrying the torch in some sort of way."

Without giving away too many spoilers, the actors say there will be heartbreak and plenty of surprises.

The playwright, Brian Quijada, is an Emmy award nominated composer who is said to be the next Lin Manuel Miranda.

'Somewhere Over the Border' is playing right now through Sunday at the People's Light Theater on Conestoga Road in Malvern.