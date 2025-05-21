Son accused of stabbing father to death in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man is accused of stabbing and killing his 42-year-old father.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4800 block of North 9th Street in Philadelphia's Olney section.

The father had been stabbed multiple times before the son fled the home, according to police.

The father was taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

Neither man has been identified publically.

Family members who were inside the home at the time are being questioned.

Police did recover a weapon but say no arrest has been made so far.

