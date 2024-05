Car crashes into vacant storefront at mall in Lehigh County

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car crashed into a vacant store at a mall in Lehigh County on Monday.

It happened at the South Mall in Salisbury Township around 11:15 a.m.

Officers say the car crashed into the old Bon-Ton store.

According to police, the vehicle went through a front window and ended up completely inside the building.

There are no reports of any injuries from the scene.

Investigators have not said what led up to this crash.