WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

South Philadelphia man turns neighborhood into canvas of hope to help find a kidney donor

The 29-year-old has polycystic kidney disease and had both his kidneys removed earlier this year.

Christie Ileto Image
ByChristie Ileto WPVI logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 8:35PM
South Philly man gets creative to help find a kidney donor
South Philadelphia man Dave Peterson turns neighborhood into canvas of hope to help himself find a kidney donor

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia man is turning his neighborhood into a canvas of determination by using an unconventional method to help himself find a kidney donor.

Dave Peterson is sticking to hope, literally, by hanging placing stickers all around his neighborhood.

The 29-year-old has polycystic kidney disease and had both his kidneys removed earlier this year.

As demand outpaces supply, finding a donor through the national wait list for deceased donors can take anywhere between three to five years, so he's using the cityscape to spread the word.

Action News reporter Christie Ileto has the full story in the player above.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW