SS United States set to leave Philadelphia next week, begin journey to Gulf of Mexico

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The days of the SS United States in Philadelphia will soon come to an end as officials prepare to have the historic ocean liner relocated after being purchased by a county on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The 1,000-foot vessel is expected to begin its journey to becoming the world's largest artificial reef next week.

The ship is expected to be moved to Mobile, Alabama, where contractors can remove hazardous materials and make modifications to the vessel before ultimately finding its final resting place at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

A historic ocean liner that ferried immigrants, Hollywood stars, and heads of state may soon find its place at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

A tentative schedule to move "America's Flagship" is expected to take place over two days, beginning on Thursday, November 14.

Once the operation begins, SSUS enthusiasts will be able to GPS track the vessel along its journey.

The process will begin around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 14, with tugboats maneuvering the vessel to the north side of the slip and securing it to Pier 80. The ship will remain in that position until the next low tide, which is expected to be the following morning.

On Friday, officials said they expect low tide around 7 a.m. At that point, The Walt Whitman Bridge, Commodore Barry Bridge and the Delaware Memorial Bridge will all be shut down as the SSUS is towed down the river into the Delaware Bay.

Drivers are advised to avoid these areas.

The SSUS will then be escorted into the Atlantic Ocean and then tugged to Mobile.

The journey is expected to take about two weeks, officials said.

Once it arrives in Mobile, officials say the SSUS will begin its "rebirth" as contractors remove hazardous materials, such as non-metal parts and fuel, to ensure a clean artificial reef deployment that will not be harmful to the environment. It will also undergo modification to ensure the vessel will land upright when it is sunk to the gulf floor.

Preparing the vessel for deployment is expected to take about a year.

While the exact location in the Gulf of Mexico has not yet been set, organizers expect it to be roughly 20 miles south of the Florida Panhandle region in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

Officials said the operation could cost more than $10 million. There are also plans to build a land museum and visitor center to complement the artificial reef.

Okaloosa County, as well as Destin-Fort Walton Beach officials say they have concluded the necessary requirements to move the derelict ship, which has been docked in South Philadelphia at Pier 82 along the Delaware River for nearly 30 years.

Last month, Okaloosa County ironed out a deal with the SS United State Conservancy that would allow them to repurpose for an underwater experience unlike anything else. It comes after a years-long rent dispute between the Conservancy, which owned the vessel, and the pier landlord.

Christened in 1952, the 1,000-foot ocean liner was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph), The Associated Press reported from aboard the ship.

Okaloosa County officials say they intend to "preserve the SS Unites States' storied history and the memories she has created for so many people over the years."

For more information about Okaloosa County's artificial reef program, visit The Destin-Fort Walton Beach website.

