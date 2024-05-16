  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 40,000 for the 1st time

ByElizabeth Schulze ABCNews logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 3:20PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 40,000 for the first time in history on Thursday.

This is a significant and symbolic milestone for the index that tracks 30 of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the U.S.

The Dow is now up about 6% so far this year.

The recent rally in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq has been fueled by data showing inflation is cooling, which would allow the Federal Reserve to begin its long-awaited interest rate cuts.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW