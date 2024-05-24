Outdoor Streeteries in Philadelphia could expand with new legislation

WATCH VIDEOS

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 3:53AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Streeteries in Philadelphia are set to make a comeback.

On Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved legislation that would ease some of the outdoor dining requirements, even allowing some restaurants to expand their space.

Officials are also making it easier for businesses to apply, by creating "navigators" to assist them and help cut through red tape.

A restaurant would need written approval from neighboring businesses if it wants to extend its boundaries.

During the pandemic, the outdoor dining setups provided a lifeline to restaurants, but changes made last year forced many of them to be torn down.

