Summer camps across the Delaware Valley adapt to excessive heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday was another day with temperatures above 90 degrees, as heat index temperatures are expected to be higher than 100 degrees.

Summer camps are adapting to deal with the extreme heat all across the Delaware Valley.

"We've been doing this now for 60-plus years," said Program Coordinator for Camp America Day Camp, Jared Mitchell. "It has been a very hot year. Compared to last year, it started off very cool, but this summer camp has started off very, very hot. Getting into our second half and it hasn't given up in any way."

Camp America Day Camp in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, is in full swing with over 600 campers.

Leaders are doing their best to make sure everyone stays cool by staying out of the sunlight.

Many of the activities are in the shade or covered areas, there are misting tents and just about every water activity you can think of.

"Every other period we're going in and out of the sun into some kind of shaded activity or the water -- could be the pool, the sprinkler," said Mitchell.

Staying hydrated is essential when you're outdoors.

In Hunting Park, it was an early morning practice for football campers with Generation Certified.

"We come out, it's a bunch of kids from local communities, neighborhoods coming out together," said Rasheem 'Swerve' James with Generation Certified.

The group consists of everyone from elementary to college-aged players working on drills and other conditioning exercises.

On the hot and sunny open field, they're relying on bottled water and the shaded trees for relief.

"We got a few shaded trees that keep us cool during our break periods. For the most part, not too much shade out here. We're in this heat," said James. "That's just a part of what we sign up for, during this time of the season. Gotta be willing to come out here and work in this summer."

After practice, players say they head straight to air conditioning or pools.

Everyone is preparing for Tuesday, where temperatures are expected to soar even higher.