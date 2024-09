Suspect wanted for attacking Philadelphia sanitation worker with baton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to locate a man accused of attacking a sanitation worker.

It happened Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. outside of a deli in the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say the suspect seriously injured the victim after striking him several times with an expandable baton.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt that had "Westminster College" on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.