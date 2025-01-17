A talk with Congressman Brendan Boyle

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am on 6abc Host Brian Taff interviews Newsmaker Congressman Brendan Boyle (PA-2nd District) - the senior U.S. Representative from Southeastern PA. Boyle discusses the tone and temperature in Washington ahead of the 2nd inauguration of Donald Trump and his pledge to continue to work across the aisle to deliver for working families and constituents in Pennsylvania. As a ranking Democrat on the powerful House Budget, plus Ways and Means Committees, Boyle talks about his plans to keep taxes affordable for everyday Americans.

Next, the Panel discussed their thoughts on the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump. They embarked on a rousing exchange about the 76ers and Comcast Spectacor deal to keep the NBA arena in the South Philly sports complex, asking the questions 'inquiring minds' want to know about the behind-the-scenes negotiations and how the agreement was reached after local legislators approved plans to proceed with a Center City arena weeks ago. And what about those plans for Market East? Get the Inside Story with Sam Katz, Bob Brady, Alison Young and Sharmain Matlock Turner.

PLUS .. Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver A.J. Brown went viral for reading an inspirational book in the sidelines at last week's wild card game, so Brian and our Panelists shared the name of THEIR current motivational read!