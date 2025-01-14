A talk with New Jersey Senator Andy Kim - Inside Story January 11, 2025

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews New Jersey U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D) onbecoming the 1st Korean-American to serve in this capacity in the country. He discusses his NEW role and how his desire to lead with an air of compassion and collaboration helped him win in areas of South Jersey that supported Donald Trump. Kim talks about his priorities for the people of New Jersey as he's named to many congressional committees. The new junior Senator also discusses his reasoning in not voting for the recent Republican-led 'Laken Riley' bill that would crack down on illegal immigration. Plus he shares his thoughts on what makes a winning Democratic message and what needs to be done to re-engage voters and real everyday people that lost faith in the political system.

On that note, Tamala and the Panel continue the discussion on collaboration in Congress, as Democratic PA Senator John Fetterman has been a recent outlier reaching across the aisle. He was a co-sponsor of the 'Laken Riley' bill on immigration, hung out with Republican PA Senator Dave McCormick after voting on the bill, and will head to Florida to meet with President Elect Donald Trump at his invitation. What can Democrats learn about Fetterman's approach? Perhaps there is a real effort by politicians to work together even at the state level, as a Rep. Joanna McClinton (D) was re-elected PA House Speaker in Harrisburg with her GOP Challenger Jesse Topper withdrawing his nomination after a tie vote. A fine line remains on the issue of civility as two opposing viral moments appear .. the panel weighs in on the Hubby of GOP Nebraska Senator apparently refusing a handshake with the Vice President of the United States .. while the daughters of Republican Senator Dave McCormick (R)WANTED a photo with Kamala Harris .. with one appearing to say 'I voted for you!"

Plus what's the future of political discourse on social media after META forgoes 'fact checking' .. get the Inside Story with Dom Giordano, Maureen Rush, Liz Preate Havey and David Dix.