One Tank Trip: DePace Sports Museum of Champions is a new sports museum repping Philadelphia

The DePace Sports Museum of Champions has one of the largest and most memorable collections of sports memorabilia in the world.

One Tank Trip to a new museum repping Philadelphia sports and more

One Tank Trip to a new museum repping Philadelphia sports and more The DePace Sports Museum of Champions has one of the largest and most memorable collections of sports memorabilia in the world.

One Tank Trip to a new museum repping Philadelphia sports and more The DePace Sports Museum of Champions has one of the largest and most memorable collections of sports memorabilia in the world.

One Tank Trip to a new museum repping Philadelphia sports and more The DePace Sports Museum of Champions has one of the largest and most memorable collections of sports memorabilia in the world.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The DePace Sports Museum of Champions has one of the largest and most memorable collections of sports memorabilia in the world.

It not only focuses on Philadelphia teams, but on all sports and the significant moments in history.

The memorabilia started as a hobby but has grown into a destination collection.

The non-profit is currently open for free tours with an appointment and it's planning a grand opening in the spring of 2025.

DePace Sports Museum of Champions | Facebook | Instagram

483 Hurffville - Cross Keys Road, Sewell, NJ 08080