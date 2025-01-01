Teen hit by apparent celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after her family says she was hit by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve in Chester, Pa.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Keystone Road just after midnight.

Sources tell Action News it was likely celebratory gunfire.

"The moment I laid down, I heard her screaming and hollering. I came upstairs and that's when she told me to call 911," said David Nelson, the teen's stepdad.

He said the girl was in her room playing a video game as the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve when a bullet came through her wall.

"Right before she got hit, she just moved her little brother from the place where the bullet came through the wall. And then two seconds later, she got shot," said Nelson.

Sources tell Action News she was shot in the back and rushed to Crozer Medical Center. Her stepdad says she had surgery and is recovering.

Neighbors say they heard loud bangs, but given the holiday, they weren't sure what exactly the sounds were.

"So you don't know if it's fireworks or you don't know if it's gunshots," said Wali Womack.

Sources say this was likely celebratory gunfire, which is against the law. Neighbors say they heard the bangs all night.

"It kept going on all the way to like 4 or 5 in the morning," said Womack.

As police investigate, Nelson is both worried for his stepdaughter and disturbed by what he calls a careless act by the shooter.

"Your home is where you're supposed to feel comfortable and safe at. Not where you feel like you gotta be ducking and dodging from incompetence and people with irresponsible weapons," he said.