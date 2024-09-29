A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

Teen shot while driving car in Kensington

Teen shot while driving car in Kensington

Teen shot while driving car in Kensington

Teen shot while driving car in Kensington

Teen shot while driving car in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

Authorities say the teen was driving a black Nissan when the gunfire rang out along the 3000 block of Ruth Street in Kensington.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, police have no motives or suspects in the shooting.