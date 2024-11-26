Teens wanted in random attacks surrender to Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of juveniles allegedly behind a series of random violent attacks have surrendered to Philadelphia police.

The incidents happened on November 19 at four separate locations near Center City and Logan Square.

In all of the attacks, investigators say the victims were approached from behind and brutally assaulted by six juveniles.

Last week, police released images of the defendants who are between the ages of 13 and 15.

On Monday, police say all individuals involved surrendered to police with their parents.

"The parents were right on point. They saw that their kids did something wrong on Wednesday, and on Friday they turned their kids in. I can't ask for more than that. They were very cooperative," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers.

The teens face assault, conspiracy and other charges.

Police don't have a motive for the attacks. Investigators add that nothing was taken during the attacks.

None of the teens involved have a prior criminal record. Their names are not being released because of their age.

Detectives say all the juveniles attend the charter school Anthony Wayne Academy in Germantown.

We reached out to the school, which so far has had no comment.

