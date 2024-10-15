  • Watch Now
Temple University alumni becomes associate curator of Latinx art at the National Gallery of Art

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 8:34PM
Temple University alumni boosts Latinx Art in Washington D.C.
This alumni from Temple University is painting the presence of representation on a huge canvas.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This alumni from Temple University's Tyler School of Art & Architecture is painting the presence of representation on a huge canvas.

She's the associate curator of Latinx art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.

In the role, Natalia Vieyra seeks to provide a voice to the artistic stories in Latinx communities.

She'll boost the expressive works of creators from those communities and provide them with a platform.

