Temple University alumni becomes associate curator of Latinx art at the National Gallery of Art

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This alumni from Temple University's Tyler School of Art & Architecture is painting the presence of representation on a huge canvas.
She's the associate curator of Latinx art at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.
In the role, Natalia Vieyra seeks to provide a voice to the artistic stories in Latinx communities.
She'll boost the expressive works of creators from those communities and provide them with a platform.
For more information, check out the video above.
Also, check out their website.