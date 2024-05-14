The Magic of Storytelling: 6abc, Disney donate 2,000 books to kids in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two thousand brand-new books are on their way to children in need in Philadelphia.

This massive donation was made by 6abc Action News and our parent company, Disney, as part of the "Magic of Storytelling."

"It will motivate them to read. It just feels so good to be able to do this," says Bernie Prazenica, President and General Manager of WPVI.

We've partnered with the Read By 4th program. It shares literature for classrooms and home libraries and resources for families to foster literacy skills at home. Access to these stories is crucial for development.

"Sadly only about 2/3 of our children are on grade level by the time they hit 4th grade, and we know that reading is the gateway skill to everything else," said Jenny Bogoni of Read By 4th.

The Magic of Storytelling program has donated more than 67 million books to children in need. These 2,000 books are heading to the Philly Book Bank at Martin Luther King High School, where they will be distributed throughout Philadelphia.

"To be able to get brand new books is priceless to children who are growing up without any," says Anne Keenan, the executive director of Philly Book Bank.

The books feature Disney greats like Black Panther, 101 Dalmatians, and other family favorites piquing the interest of young learners.

"I know Disney does a wonderful job of that. They are always worried about the future, taking care of kids, and making sure they have all the things they need to be successful," says WPVI's Vice President of News Tom Davis.