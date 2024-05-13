﻿Woori Center impacting Montgomery County's Asian community through arts and activism

Woori Center has spent the past five years increasing its efforts to tackle issues facing MontCo's AAPI community.

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Woori Center has been changing lives for more than five years in Montgomery County.

The center provides cultural programming where the AAPI population can gather for support and community.

They have touched the lives of more than 25,000 people through arts, activism and youth participation.

The center provides English as Second Language classes (ESA), path-to-citizenship workshops and have supported bills that support immigrant rights.

The center also provides arts classes where participants can learn cultural performances from drumming to dancing.

Youth mentorship is one of the most important elements of the center's work. A growing core of youth volunteers has opened the eyes of a new generation to the struggles facing its community.

Woori Center | Facebook | Instagram

100 West Main Street UNIT 320, Lansdale, PA 19446