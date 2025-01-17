Overnight snowfall creates slippery conditions for Friday morning commute in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Commuters are waking up to slick conditions Friday, especially on lesser traveled roads, that became slick as temperatures dropped after snow Thursday.

The snow was a bit of a preview for what's expected Sunday during the Eagles divisional playoff game against the LA Rams.

If your car was parked for a long period of time Thursday, there'll likely be a thin layer of ice under the snow Friday morning.

Commuters should allow extra time before hitting the road.

PennDot treated major roads before it snowed, but wintery conditions lingered for a while leaving untreated streets more slippery.

"I drove from King of Prussia in the snow to Manayunk and they're bad," said driver Danielle Drialo. "The ice and it's more so slushy, so I felt like my tires were gliding and I have 4-wheel so that was a little concerning."

Drivers were caught off guard, saying roads were slick enough to take precautions.

"I saw the slippery sign in the car pop up a couple of times so I had to slow down," said driver Odin Palacio.

PennDot will be fully staffed treating roads this weekend ahead of forecasted snow Sunday.