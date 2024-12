Upper Darby municipal workers vote to authorize strike

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Municipal workers in Upper Darby could soon walk off the job.

On Monday, members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 voted to authorize a strike.

The approximately 115 workers provide a wide range of municipal services in Upper Darby, including garbage collection, snow removal, and street and highway maintenance.

Their contract expires on December 31.

The township released a statement saying it is committed to continuing negotiations.