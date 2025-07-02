Philly officials issue warning as strike tensions escalate: 'This is not legal activity'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials in Philadelphia have issued a warning to members striking with DC 33 that any acts of vandalism and harassment must stop.

City Solicitor Renee Garcia said some union members have jammed locks, slashed tires, and prevented employees from entering buildings.

MORE | Latest updates on the DC 33 strike in Philadelphia

"They were harassing our employees, harassing our residents, blocking access to health centers, to libraries, to recreation centers, to sanitation centers across the city, to our water facilities," said Garcia during a news conference on Wednesday.

City Solicitor Renee Garcia warns striking workers: vandalism and harassment must stop

Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 59-year-old Carnell Wilder, who allegedly approached a PGW worker who was operating a digger loader and asked, "Why aren't you striking?"

He then proceeded to stab the rear left tire of the loader with a knife, causing it to deflate, according to police.

RELATED | Philadelphia judge orders some DC 33 members back to work amid strike

Since the strike began, Garcia said, residents have been harassed while dropping off trash. At one water facility, it's alleged that striking members blocked trucks from delivering chemicals for water facilities.

"At one location where we had water, where we had employees locked inside, they shut off the water to this building from the outside and then parked their car over the valve," said Garcia.

"This is not legal activity. This is in violation of injunctions. It needs to stop," she added.

On Tuesday, a Philadelphia judge mandated that picketers not block access to buildings or facilities, including places like health centers, water treatment plants. It was one of three injunctions filed by the city in connection with the strike.

SEE ALSO | Negotiations between Philadelphia city leaders, striking union have resumed

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel warned that action would be taken against anyone engaging in any actions of vandalism.

"We will continue to look through those activities and ensure that people are in compliance," he said.

In a statement, AFSCME D.C.33 said, "We implore all members to strictly adhere to these court-ordered rules that have been imposed. Compliance is not only a legal obligation but also essential to ensure the safety and integrity of our collective actions. By following these injunctions, we uphold the principles of lawful protest and demonstrate our commitment to responsible activism."

The union and the city returned to the negotiating table Wednesday. A deal has not yet been reached.

