Travel headaches at Philadelphia Airport after delays, cancellations amid winter storm

More than 2,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday amid the winter storm.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday amid the winter storm.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday amid the winter storm.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday amid the winter storm.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 2,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday amid the first winter storm of 2025.

Operations at Philadelphia International Airport have seen a significant improvement as of Tuesday morning.

There have been at least 41 delays and 12 cancellations as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

ALSO SEE: Cold weather alerts from New Mexico to Florida, with another winter storm expected

PHL reported more than 380 delays and nearly 80 cancellations on Monday. Passengers also saw lengthy wait times.

Travelers are reminded to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

