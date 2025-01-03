New Jersey K9 crisis response team travels to New Orleans in wake of Bourbon Street attack

CHERRY HILL, NJ (WPVI) -- The power of love needs no words, and these dogs from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, prove that.

This canine team of crisis responders is aiming to provide psychological first aid to those suffering by after the attack on New Orleans.

A loving kiss from an expert in caring.

Logan, a 4-year-old golden retriever, and his sister, 3-year-old Eliana, are headed to the Crescent City with their handlers.

"Lending that helping paw to the children and the families, and bridging them over to the community -- to the resources that are available," explained Janice Campbell, President of the Tri-State K9 Response team.

They've packed up their bags - as well as their lovely emotional support dogs -- as Campbell and the Tri-State K9 Response team prepares to fly out to meet families and loved ones of the victims of the Jan 1 terror attack along Bourbon Street.

"When we hit the ground today, we're going to be working at the Family Assistance Center, to help family members. Then we will be dispersing through the community," Campbell said.

The dogs and handlers will spend four days in Louisiana, helping in healing.

It's Kimberly Matos' first trip as a volunteer with Tri-State K9 Response team. She's spent 23 years as a 911 dispatcher.

"I'm always talking to people on the phone in crisis. And now, I will be talking to people in person," Matos said. "That's going to probably make me more emotional, but I'm excited."

The team hopes their dogs can share a snuggle and help to melt some stress away, if only for a moment.

"Often they'll say to us, 'This is the first time I've been able to breathe,' or a child will smile for the first time. It gives them a moment of respite," Campbell said.

Their first deployment of The Tri-State K9 Response was in 2016 after the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. Unfortunately, the team has made 21 deployments since then, but doing good and necessary work.

