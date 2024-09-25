Truck fire blocks lanes, causes delays on I-476 NB near Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

A crash and truck fire is causing major delays on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County tolls.

A crash and truck fire is causing major delays on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County tolls.

A crash and truck fire is causing major delays on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County tolls.

A crash and truck fire is causing major delays on I-476 in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County tolls.

PLYMOTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash and truck fire is causing major delays on Interstate 476 northbound in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County tolls during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the Blue Route near Chemical Road.

Some lanes have reopened but delays are expected for those trying to get by to the Northeast Extention or the East/West Turnpike as the cleanup continues.

Chopper 6 was overhead the crash, where you could see the charred remains of the truck.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.