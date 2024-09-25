Truck fire blocks lanes, causes delays on I-476 NB near Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

PLYMOTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash and truck fire is causing major delays on Interstate 476 northbound in Plymouth Meeting near the Mid-County tolls during the Wednesday morning commute.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the Blue Route near Chemical Road.
Some lanes have reopened but delays are expected for those trying to get by to the Northeast Extention or the East/West Turnpike as the cleanup continues.
Chopper 6 was overhead the crash, where you could see the charred remains of the truck.
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.