Vehicle sought in hit-and-run that killed woman in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are following up on a new lead in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

The car struck and killed a woman in the 4800 block of Levick Street around 2:30 a.m. on November 1.

She was later identified by her brother as 43-year-old Veronica Herling.

Veronica Herling

Video captured the incident and a witness allegedly told police the driver was speeding when the victim was struck.

You can hear the impact in security video obtained by Action News.

Police just released an image of a Black Nissan SUV that they believe was involved in the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181.

